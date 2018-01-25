Pompey fans rallying to take 6000 supporters to MK Dons

Have your say

The Fratton faithful are rallying to take 6000 away fans to Pompey’s clash at MK Dons next month.

The Blues will take their biggest away following of the season for the League One trip to Stadium MK on February 10 (3pm kick-off) having sold 4,100 tickets yesterday – and were handed 900 more.

Pompey fans aren’t stopping there, though, and have set their sights on 6000 supporters attending the game.

On Twitter, the hashtag #6ktoMK is being used by supporters to bolster the push.

The same trend was used by Brighton fans for their Championship visit to MK Dons in March 2016.

In total, the Seagulls took around 7,000 supporters to face the Dons – more than triple their entitlement.

Given MK Dons’ history, it’s likely they will continue to grant the Blues as many tickets as supporters demand.

The visit to the Dons will be Pompey’s biggest away trip this term by a significant margin.

It will surpass the league visit to Charlton on December 9 when 3,870 fans travelled to the Valley for the 1-0 victory.

Last campaign, 4,366 of the Fratton faithful went to New Meadow for the Blues’ League Two promotion-winning game at Notts County – although that away attendance looks highly likely to be trumped.

The record away attendance at MK Dons was in March 2014 when 8,800 Wolves supporters descended on the ground.

Pompey’s only visit to the Dons in October 2012 ended as a 2-2 draw.