Pompey fans react as midfielder signs from Burton

TOM NAYLOR became Kenny Jackett’s fourth summer signing when he penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park today.

The Blues snapped up the midfielder from Burton Albion on a free transfer, seeing off stiff competition from Sunderland for his signature.

Here’s what Pompey fans have had to say on the latest member of Jackett’s squad...

Andrew McNelly

Another good movie. Can cover two postions as well.

Bonus it a free transfer as well. Hopefully means he can bring in another midfielder.

Tony Kimber

Could be good, have to remember it is League 1 and we have just signed someone who has won promotion from it, so good signing.

Darren Mussell

Just shown this news to a friend in the office who’s a Burton Albion season-ticket holder and his words were: Why do we always sell our best players!

Andrew Norbury New

Good signing, but is this the marquee midfielder that was talked about?

Phil Tanner

He’s a big lad like Walkes, 6”2!! Gonna have some muscle in the team.

Perhaps an elder statesmen that can control midfield and teach Ben & Anton the tricks of the trade ?

Ryan Crockford

An attacking midfielder with some serious experience in this league and possibly the Championship.

Richard Odare

Just what is needed, a big strong player in midfield who will not get knocked off the ball very easily.

One or two more and we should have a good squad for next season.

David Quinlan-Scott

Awesome signing.

Spencer Calvert

Nice one Pompey, top player. Back to back promotions and loads of experience for 26. A very very good signing. Bravo!!!

Parrett Julian

Never heard of him but I trust Jackett’s judgement.

