Pompey fans react to 2-1 win at Blackpool

POMPEY won their first away game of the season at Blackpool thanks to two goals from Ronan Curtis.

Here is what Pompey fans had to say on the victory:

Action from Pompey's 2-1 win at Blackpool. Picture: Joe Pepler

Michael Turner

2 wins out of 2 can’t better that.

Jane Price

Great start to the season, Pompey, 2 out of 2 - we can't ask for more.

Malcolm Jukes

Well done Pompey great atmosphere

Harry Wood

First away day of the season, first away win with a 2-1 victory in Blackpool on a late summers Saturday afternoon in the historic seaside town.

Can I just say watch out Pitman, because here comes Curtis. We were very convincing in the early stages, but where very shaky in the late stages but we got the win, PUP!

Phil Tanner

We’ll look better as games pass with match fitness. Curtis looking a proper prospect.

Mark Goddard

Great result 2day PUP.

Tom Haustead

Got to admit I thought pitman out for Hawkins was a strange one. 2 assists later and I’m happy to be wrong. Well done on a good away win Pompey