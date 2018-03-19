Pompey fans react to Burgess decision

Have your say

Christian BurgesS has been challenged to bounce back from his Pompey axing.

The central defender sat out Saturday’s victory over Oldham at Boundary Park after an indifferent couple of weeks for the Blues.

Burgess was replaced by the fit-again Jack Whatmough in the centre of the Pompey defence for the 2-1 win.

And the academy graduate’s partnership with Matt Clarke helped earn Kenny Jackett’s side their first clean sheet in 16 outings.

It’s unlikely the duo will be broken up for this Sunday’s League One visit of Oxford to Fratton Park.

And that appears to be a favourable decision among the Fratton Faithful when we asked them whether Jackett had made the right call?

Here’s what our followers on Facebook and readers of portsmouth.co.uk had to say...

Burgess has had nightmare games since Christmas and should have been dropped many games ago by Jackett.

He was banned for MK Dons game, Hawkins played well but was replaced by Burgess for Blackburn game. Why?

Wayne Cooper

Yes, he had a great first half of the season and recently has been a surprising weak link.

Needed a break, hopefully see him again fully charged!

Matt Cobb

Totally. Jack’s back and we get a clean sheet, coincidence?

Paul Wiggins

Jackett was spot on.

Michael Clifton

Whatmough and Clarke best pairing at the club. Just hope we don’t loose one or both.

Michael Pankau

All players have their dodgy spells, he’ll come back, he’s too good a player not to.

In the meantime, we are lucky to have a great young defender in Whatmough to call on.

Rob Emery

I like Burgess but Whatmough is better.

Julian Parrett

Clarke/Whatmough with Close in front looks good for the future. Burgess is slow and not as good as he thinks he is.

David Clark

Christian has been a good servant to Pompey, both on and off the field. A good player does not become a bad player overnight. It seemed to me that of late his head was not in the right place so I think it was right to give him a break.

I have no doubt, though, that he’ll be back.

Michael Stephenson