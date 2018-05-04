Pompey fans react to Clarke admission

Pompey defender Matt Clarke has admitted he can't promise he'll be at Pompey next season.

That's despite the defender telling The News yesterday that he 'feels at home' at Fratton Park and the 21-year-old signing a new contract with the Blues in February.

A move away for the recently named Pompey players' player of the year would represent a massive blow for Kenny Jackett as he targets a more concerted promotion push next term.

But with a sizeable fee likely to be needed for the Blues to consider selling, it could represent good business.

That led us to ask our followers on Facebook whether they though Clarke would be at Fratton Park next season?

Here's what they had to say...

Glenn Mcguiness

Think one more season and if we don’t go up next season he will go.

Graham Underwood

If he wants to get on (As he is far too good for L1) then he will be gone in the summer and I can't blame him.

Lorraine Wells

Hopefully, but I think he’ll move on to a Championship club!

David Higgins

I never expected him to stay. Good player. I wish him well.

The skill we use (or not ) to acquire a sensible fee - and whether that fee will be invested back into player(s) is something lots of people will be keenly watching.

George Andrew Slatcher

I love Matt Clarke, probably the best cb we've had since Sylvan Distin and Sol Campbell.

I can definitely see him playing at Brighton, Bournemouth somewhere like that next season - small Prem club but big top 10 Championship club,

Miles to good for league one, but yeah a good £2m+ and 25%+ for him would be a good result for both clubs.

500k-1m pumped into the playing squad 1m into the Eisner's pockets.

Mark Tyrrell

Great player and one of the best centre-halves in league one.

Could easily step up into Championship. Maybe with Wigan if cookie stays there?

Will Monk

Much more mature attitude than Cookie at the end of last season - don’t want him to leave, but can’t begrudge his development.

Alex Madgwick

At this level it’s always a challenge to keep promising players.

Matt Clarke clearly has potential which is he realising at Pompey and whilst I hope he stays, if a bigger club comes in for him I wish him well and hope he continues to develop.

Martin Manning

Interesting that he wants to play every week in order to improve - perhaps there’s a potential deal in the offing that sees him loaned back to us for a season-long loan in order to continue his development?

Jason Smith

If a good offer comes in for him then he will go, and rightly so.

Definitely good enough for a top Championship team maybe even a low placed Premier League side.

Would be good to get a sell on clause as part of the deal as well.

Jo Blackman

Sadly not. He is far too good for league 1.

Would never begrudge him the chance to move up as he has been loyal and exceptional for us.

Cath Absolom

Unfortunately, it's almost inevitable that he will move on, as Matt has actually dropped the biggest hint himself.

But everyone only has one life. So we have no right to hold him back. As he's got a brilliant career ahead of him. So he's got to put himself first.