Pompey fans react to Cook’s Fratton regret

PAUL COOK admitted at the weekend that he regretted the manner of his Pompey departure last season.

The New Wigan manager told The News moments after the Blues clinched the League Two title that he would never leave Fratton Park.

However, by the end of May he had moved to Latics, who had been relegated from the Championship.

Cook successfully guided Wigan to the League One title on Saturday to ensure a return to the second tier of English football at the first time of asking.

During the celebrations, he was asked whether he would stay at the Latics - a question he batted away by admitting he wouldn’t make the same mistake he made when Pompey manager – something that he still regrets.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful have responsed to Cook’s hearfelt admission...

Peter Purdy I’m interested to see how he gets on in the Championship next season, or maybe having won 2 leagues in 2 seasons he’ll get a better offer from a bigger club.

I think Kenny Jacket is a good manager, I’m not sure we’d have finished any higher if Cook had stayed in place.

I like the way our team is shaping up and I’m looking forward to next season.

As for Mr Cook, good luck in the Champioship, because I think we have a proven Championship manager in KJ, and I hope we’ll get up there next season.

Harold Andrews

Cook was a good manager, but the manner of his leaving left a lot to be desired. For whatever reason, don’t make comments that you cannot stick to, he will never find another club like Pompey.

Michael Saunders

Didn’t have a problem with him leaving at and wish him well.

The simple fact is, we were being told our budget for this season wouldn’t make us competitive in L1 and thus we should sell to Tornante.

Cook must have also been told new owners would mean an uplift in the budget, yet once Tornante got the club the rhetoric changed to the £3m budget being enough after all and it would not be uplifted.

Ernie Sexton

A club that gets 16 million in parachute money will always be able to pay their manager a bigger salary and have a bigger budget. Cook went for the money and so would most people.

Steve Ware

It must of been about the money. He was the best manager since the Redknapp reign.