Pompey fans react to Curtis’ switch from Derry

POMPEY fans have been quick to welcome Ronan Curtis to Fratton Park.

The Derry City winger sealed his move to the Blues today, penning a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

New Pompey recruit Ronan Curtis. Picture: Lorcan Doherty

But the Republic of Ireland under-21 international’s switch will not be sanctioned until the international transfer window opens on June 9.

Blues supporters will, therefore, have to wait to see the 22-year-old with the star and crescent on his chest.

In the meantime, though, the Fratton faithful have been posting comments on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and on portsmouth.co.uk to give the deal the thumbs up - and discussing what the move might mean to others in Kenny Jackett’s side.

Here’s what they have been saying...

Jake Meyers

Welcome to Pompey Ronan!

Obviously we have yet to see how he adapts to the English game, but I really think we may have unearthed a gem here.

There were clubs higher than us in the football pyramid looking at him, which is encouraging.

Also, looks like to be the perfect replacement for Naismith.

Spencer Calvert

Good to get this finalised at last. Looking forward to seeing him bombing down the left.

He can also score goals, so let’s hope he adapts to English football quickly.

Naismith’s replacement. We still need anothe winger and and striker too.

Alex Haffenden

Welcome to the pride of the south coast, Ronan!

Tom Haustead

I know they can be deceiving but having watched a highlights video of this guy he seems a decent player so I’m happy about this.

The fact that Reading and Blackburn were both interested is also encouraging.

Can’t get carried away until we have seen him in action a few times but if this works out then that is a major part of our rebuilding - a left-sided player who brings the same threat as Jamal Lowe does down the right.

Trevor Osgood

Great news uncertainties taken away. Welcome to Pompey Ronan

Paul Giles

Is this the final nail in the coffin for Chaplin?

Shawn Woodward

I can’t see Chaplin ahead of Pitman if stays but more than capable of playing left.