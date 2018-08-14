Pompey fans react to manager’s decision to drop Brett Pitman

Have your say

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman found himself out of favour for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Blackpool.

The striker was an unused substitute as manager Kenny Jackett opted for Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis to lead the line at Bloomfield Road.

Brett Pitman, centre, on the bench against Blackpool Picture: Joe Pepler

And it was a decision that paid off, with Curtis bagging both goals and Hawkins providing the assists.

Pitman’s omission followed his early withdrawal against Luton on the opening day of the season.

Yet last season’s 25-goal top scorer could find himself back in the team to face AFC Wimbledon in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash.

Whether Pitman starts against the Dons remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Pompey fans have been debating whether Jackett’s handling of the front man has fair or unjust.

Here’s what some supporters have been saying on our Facebook page and at portsmouth.co.uk…

Wayne Cooper

Kenny did the right thing as he was sluggish and looked jaded against Luton.

Always has bad 2nd season with all his clubs and we looked like we would score every time going forward against Blackpool with Curtis ,Lowe and Hawkins who terrorised their centre-backs.

Good move by Kenny.

Stewart Kerr

Competition makes people stronger.

Bang in 3 tonight Pitman and your names back on the map!

Grant Beeson

Correct decision and I'm pleased Jackett has the bravery to do it.

Pretty sure he will play tonight so will be interesting to see how he does.

Darren Archer

Two wins from two – I think the manager is doing great.

Terry Goulty

Fairly dropped, he looked lazy pre-season.

Jason Butcher

Brave from KJ to drop Pitman but it worked.

Hawkins put in an excellent shift & Curtis reminds me so much of Whittingham.

Peter Rendle

I think BP is unfit. In the Luton game he looked to be carrying more weight than last year and was sluggish to say the least.

However that's not our main problem. We have no transition from defence to attack other than banging the ball downfield hoping one of two players will connect.

Sometimes it works but it mainly gives the ball back to the opposition and we go back to defending for our lives.

Better teams than Blackpool will have a field day. Get some midfield pace and a playmaker KJ.

John Ellerton

Who drops their top scorer no matter how poor his current form?

Answer, a complete idiot.

I remember Quinn being total rubbish for 88 minutes then winning us the game in the other 2.

He did it many times because that"s what a natural goalscorer does and Pitman is the only one we have.

Northstandeasy Peasy

This is the dilemma of the football manager isn't it?

We have a prolific goal scorer in BP but too often we put the ball forward and it just keeps coming back at us, putting more pressure on a back four that tends to drop deep.

Yes we won Saturday but still almost succumbed to the late equaliser, offside yes, but we still gave them that chance at that late stage.

Early days and I'd rather the 6 points and play average than have fewer points having played superbly.

I just hope KJ and BP can resolve their difference as I'd rather have BP in the starting 11.

Edward Walton

My guess is Pitman is not fit enough yet so a bit more hard training and weight loss will help.

In the meantime, KJ seems to have discovered another gem in Ronan Curtis, to accompany Lowe.

Hawkins gives us other options together with Conor, and Pitman

If we can get someone in like Towell on loan this would make a lot of difference.