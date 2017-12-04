Pompey fans sell out The Valley - again.

Have your say

Pompey fans have sold out their allocation of tickets for Saturday’s trip to Charlton – again.

Last week, Blues supporters snapped up the chance to be present for the League One clash at The Valley.

Just under 3,000 tickets were purchased on the opening day of sales, making the game a sell-out for the Fratton faithful.

However, an additional batch was released on Friday to satisfy demand.

Now they have been taken in full, meaning Pompey will take more than 3,800 to the Addicks.

The majority of Blues fans will be seated in the Jimmy Seed Stand, with it having a capacity of 3,000.

Charlton are using the match to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their return to The Valley.