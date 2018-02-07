Pompey fans set to complete Dons mission

Have your say

Pompey fans are fewer than 200 tickets short of completing their MK Dons mission.

The Fratton faithful have snapped up 5,834 seats for Saturday’s League One trip to Stadium MK (3pm).

Supporters have been rallying on Twitter in an attempt to take 6,000 fans to the game.

They’ve been using the hashtag #6ktoMK and it has paid dividends.

Fewer than 300 tickets are now available at Fratton Park’s ticket office, although more will be on sale to Pompey fans on the day if required.

The visit to the Dons will be Kenny Jackett’s side’s biggest away-day of the season.

Ticket sales have trumped December’s trip to Charlton Athletic by a significant margin.

On that occasion, 3,870 of the Fratton faithful made the visit to the Valley for a 1-0 win.

Last season’s League Two promotion-winning game at Notts County has also been surpassed.

For that memorable 3-1 victory, 4,366 Pompey supporters descended on Meadow Lane – with the majority invading the pitch after full-time in celebration.

The hashtag #6ktoMK started in March 2016 when Brighton took around 7,000 fans for their Championship clash at MK Dons – more than three times their entitlement.

Last month, Coventry sold their entire 7,883 allocation for an FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Dons.

The record away attendance at Stadium MK was in March 2014 when 8,800 Wolves supporters descended on the venue.

Pompey’s only visit to MK Dons ended in a 2-2 draw in October 2012.

Izale McLeod and Gabor Gyepes were on the scoresheet for Michael Appleton’s Blues.