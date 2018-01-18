Pompey fans snap up extra tickets for MK Dons trip

Have your say

Pompey have sold 3,000 tickets for their trip to MK Dons next month – and have been handed 1,000 more.

It comes after 1,500 season-ticket holders and shareholders snapped up the initial allocation after just 24 hours of them going on sale.

Tickets for the League One clash at Stadium MK on Saturday, February 10, were made available on Monday morning.

And the Fratton faithful were quick to purchase the first allocation, meaning further space in the Dons’ North Stand was freed up.

Earlier this week, Coventry sold out their 7,833 ticket allocation for their FA Cup fourth-round tie at MK Dons next weekend.

Stadium MK has a maximum capacity of 30,500, although their average gate this season is just 8,906.

The record away attendance at MK Dons was in March 2014 when 8,800 Wolves supporters descended on the ground.

The Blues’ biggest away trip this season was their League One visit to Charlton, with 3,870 fans making the journey to the Valley for the 1-0 victory.

Pompey’s only visit to the Stadium MK in October 2012 ended as a 2-2 draw.