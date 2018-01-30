Pompey fans split on Bennett's Fratton Park future

Pompey winger Kyle Bennett is attracting loan interest as the transfer window prepares to close.

The 27-year-old has found himself on the fringes of the Blues squad this term, after being a key player in last season's League Two title success.

Bennett, who penned a new three-year deal at Fratton Park in the summer, hasn't started for Kenny Jackett's side since mid-November.

And with the manager keen to bolster his ranks before the transfer window slams shut, he must create space within his playing budget to enable him to push through more signings.

Bennett represents an obvious option.

But Blues fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News are divided on where the former Doncaster Rovers player's future lies.

When asked whether Bennett deserved a chance to prove his worth to Pompey, he's a selection of the answers posted...

Paul Wiggins

No, he's been given chances and does nothing when he gets the ball you know its gonna be given away, awful passing awful shooting and no strength to hold people off or stay on his feet.

Paul Whiteaway

If we can recoup a good fee for him, let him go.

We have Evans, Lowe, Naismith & Kennedy who can all play in the similar position.

Jackett obviously does not have 100% confidence in Bennett. If he can get a good fee and reduce the wages then get someone else for a position more urgently required (ball winning midfielder etc).

I like Bennett as he always wants the ball but he is frustrating. If his final ball was better he’d be in the Championship.

Tommy Byng

Yes of course he does.

He’s had a few off days but that’s football - Premier players have off days - and he is a great player when he turns up.

Neil Gladman

Frustrating for him to sign a contract and then the change in manager.

He's looked lightweight when he's played and it seems hitting even a barn door is beyond him.

Needs to get some confidence which only games can bring.

Andy McCallum

He'd get more of a chance if we went 4-1-3-2, so would Conor, but because of the tactics Jackett is adamant on playing sadly I'd be surprised if both are still here at the end of the summer.

Paul Carden

It's ok loaning him out if we intend to bring in a couple of experienced senior players.

But if we are just bringing in inexperienced kids then the rest of the season has been written-off.

Paul Smith

Frustrating player. Obviously has a fair degree of talent but so little end product from his play.

Falls fairly and squarely into the luxury player category.

Joe Marlow

I’d keep him but I agree that he’s inconsistent but so is every player at this level...unless we get a good price for him we’ve got no need to sell.

Robert Nockemann

Easily good enough for league 1 and should be used more as an impact sub. Certainly don't let him go!

Marlon Neil

Can’t get rid of anymore of our thread bare squad surely?

Dan Knight

Great ability as we have seen at times but far to inconsistent to achieve anything above league 1.

Dan McClumpha

Yes he needs to stay, he’s a great player on his day, he’s had a few games on the bench and is probably had a kick up the ass..now give him his chance to prove to the boo boys he means business.