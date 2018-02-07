Pompey fans toast Whatmough’s return

Have your say

Jack Whatmough returned from injury in Pompey Reserves’ 1-1 draw with Leicester under-23s last night.

The Gosport talent has been on the sidelines for the past five months, having damaged cartilage in his left knee in September.

Whatmough, 21, is a fans’ favourite and the Fratton faithful were delighted to see him back.

On portsmouth.co.uk, Peter Walsh said: ‘Well done, Jack – take all the time you need – we want you fit and back in the first team as well.

‘Keep up the good work!’

Bob Ford is relishing seeing Whatmough partner Matt Clarke at centre-back – although he’d first have to dislodge Christian Burgess.

‘Whatmough and Clarke. What a partnership to look forward to,’ said Ford.

However, some Blues supporters on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News expressed their concern about the academy product not being rushed back into first-team action.

Whatmough has suffered three serious injuries to his left knee during his fledgling career.

Michael Stephenson said: ‘Only if he is 100 per-cent fit. No more setbacks for the lad, please.’

Nannytofour Smith added: ‘Don’t want rush him back as we don’t want him injured again.

‘Really do hope that when he does come back he’s fully fit and shows how talented he actually is .

‘He was doing so well until his injury.’

Richard Price sympathised with the centre-back’s injury situation.

He said: ‘Must be frustrating for the lad but after two seasons (more or less) out injured – need to be careful.’

On Twitter, Whatmough toasted his return and the Fratton faithful rallied behind him.

Sarah Powers (@SarahPowers3) said: ‘A good 45 mins in the tank tonight, well played!’

And Dave Allen (@ObiwanPompey) added: ‘Great to see and hear your back, fingers crossed you have no more injuries! Welcome back! Pup Ppu!’