Pompey fans urge Jackett to boost squad

Kenny Jackett admitted no new recruits are currently heading to Fratton Park to help resolve his midfield problems.

In today's News, the Pompey boss was adamant no reinforcements were forthcoming despite his side slipping to ninth in the League One table.

Injuries have robbed him of Danny Rose for the season, while Stuart O’Keefe is set to remain on the sidelines until April.

As a result, Nathan Thompson and Adam May have been pressed into action as replacements, while Dion Donohue served in the role at Rotherham.

The Blues' problems in midfield have coincided with the side failing to win any of their past four matches, prompting thoughts of potential new additions in the January transfer window.

However, with none currently in the offing, fans have been contacting The News to share their opinion on the matter.

Here's what they've had to say...

Jake Meyers

Stop coming out with the same old boring 'injuries are a part of the game, other clubs have injuries too, blah blah blah' argument!

Those other clubs are making transfers, we do not seem bothered.

We need new players in, end of. We needed a couple in even before the injuries, and we certainly need them in now after them.

Richard odare

KJ has to get it sorted one way or another and pretty quickly.

Ten outfield players behind the ball in their own half is not going to get us anywhere and the fans will start to drift away.

I fear Saturday is going to be another backs to the wall match.

Selina Price

Why the reluctance to bring a couple of much needed reinforcements in?

The owners seem to be indicating that they would support the manager - so what is the problem!!!

Ron Johnson

A while ago you lot said you would be happy to finish the season mid-table.

The facts are KJ needs a season to sort things out cos the team we have now aren't good enough for the champlonship.

Be patient and see what happens in the summer transfer window.

Julian Parrett

Football and patience aren't compatible so I suppose we must accept mid-table as our goal this season.

The team just aren't quite good enough even without the injuries.

It's obvious that without a couple of signings the season will fizzle out.

Cameron Spence

On the brighter side, this run of injuries presents a great opportunity for Close and May to get a run of games.

Bringing someone else in will stifle their progress.

I'd love one of them to become the new Gary O'Neil (perhaps wishful thinking), but that'll never happen if they aren't playing games.

Spencer Calvert

I still think there is a massive reluctance from the owners to spend on the first team and clearly we'll end up with a couple of loans on the last day of the window whilst all our rival would have already added players, then we will already be out of sight of 6th.

Opportunity will be gone.

Jason Butcher

Patience people! No point buying/loaning one in for the sake of it if they’re not of a standard that KJ is looking for.

Joe Parsons

Transfer market is there for a reason, use it!