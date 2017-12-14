Pompey favourite back at Fratton Park

Have your say

Pompey favourite Svetoslav Todorov returns to Fratton Park on Saturday.

And the Hall of Famer will also meet supporters to sign copies of ‘Played Up Pompey Too’.

Toddy established himself as a massive crowd favourite during 83 appearances and 33 goals for the Blues.

His finest achievement was receiving the Division One golden boot after bagging 26 goals during Pompey’s memorable 2002-03 title-winning campaign.

The Bulgarian international also played a key role in the 2006 Great Escape and featured in the DW Stadium match which secured safety.

Toddy is revisiting Pompey on Saturday, accompanied by his family, with his son among the mascots for the clash with Bury.

Before the game he will appear in the Victory Lounge from 12.30-1.30pm to autograph recent release ‘Played Up Pompey Too’.

The striker is among 23 Fratton Park favourites featured in the book, giving fresh and candid interviews of their time with the Blues.

‘Played Up Pompey Too’ is priced at £17.99 and payment can be cash or card.

Those unable to attend can pre-order a copy and request a personalised Toddy message by emailing neil.allen@thenews.co.uk