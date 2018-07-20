Pompey fearful as Leeds enter Eisa pursuit

Have your say

Leeds have entered the race to land Mo Eisa.

And that has left Pompey fearing their pursuit of Cheltenham’s striker will end in failure.

Cheltenham's Mo Eisa (right) has been linked with Pompey

The Blues are growing frustrated with the extended nature of their pursuit for the £1.5m-rated striker.

Kenny Jackett today told The News the club can’t spend too much time chasing a single target.

That could give rise to situation where Pompey’s interest is used to push up the price of a player.

That now appears to be the case with Eisa, with Sunderland reported to be preparing another bid for the 24-year-old, according to gloucestershirelive.co.uk.

And now Leeds have entered the race to land the man who scored 25 goals last season, bringing their financial clout to the table.