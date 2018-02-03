Pompey fearing the worst over Henderson's injury

Have your say

Pompey are fearing the worst over goalkeeper Stephen Henderson's fitness.

The loanee was forced off with five minutes left in the draw against Doncaster with a thigh injury.

That led to Kal Naismith taking over as a makeshift keeper, with all three of the Blues' subs used.

Henderson was making just his second appearance of the season after being left in the cold by Nottingham Forest, after a year out with an Achilles problem.

Kenny Jackett confirmed the outlook doesn't look good for the 29-year-old.

The Pompey boss said: 'He says he felt his thigh pop.

'When you do that it's gone. It doesn't look good.

'It looks quite a severe one as it stands at the moment.'

