Pompey first-team players set to feature at Gosport

Kenny Jackett looks set to give first-team players a run out at Gosport.

The Pompey boss is weighing up who needs pre-season minutes as he takes a team to Privett Park tonight (7.30pm).

Pompey midfielder Danny Rose: Joe Pepler

The Blues sent an academy side to Moneyfields last week as they picked up a 3-0 win.

Now Jackett is assessing who needs minutes after the 3-2 loss at Stevenage on Saturday.

Christian Burgess, Louis Dennis, Brandon Haunstrup and Danny Rose are all in line to feature.

Burgess, Rose, Oli Hawkins, Danny Rose and Conor Chaplin were given 28 minutes as second-half subs at Broadhall Way, with Haunstrup used late on.

Matt Casey, Dan Smith, Luke McGee and Louis Dennis were all unused subs.

Jackett said: 'We have Gosport and Bognor on the Tuesdays.

'What I've said to both clubs is it's going to be a young team.

'I will be taking the Saturday and then seeing who needs game time on the Tuesday.

'It looks like quite a few players will need match action, s o we'll assess the pitch and see what it's like.

'It was always my intention to play the Saturday and then on the Tuesday pick up with what people need in terms of games.

'Even if it's a young team the clubs are thankful that we are fostering good relations.

'The Moneyfields game was a well-attended game and a good 3-0 win for us.

'We used some of our younger players there which was excellent.

'We are going to have to be flexible with how we use the games across a long pre-season.

'It was a case of looking at Stevenage and then see where we go with Gosport.'

Despite working towards having fewer changes in games as pre-season goes on, Jackett would be surprised if he didn’t experiment to some extent in the warm-up games left.

He added: 'I do like players to be able to work at relationships.

'That's part of pre-season in terms of developing understanding.

'Similarly, though, if the team's not right it will change. That's all there is to it. If you need to change it we will. You can't just say it's going to be one way or the other.

'You'd anticipate over the weeks the starting XI will change. That's whether it's through injury or trying different things.

'Similarly, though, there has to be some form of pattern as you build towards August 4.'