Pompey forward: I’ve shown what I have in my locker

Louis Dennis is banking on his eye-catching Privett Park audition catapulting him into the Pompey first-team reckoning.

As Kenny Jackett hones his favoured Blues line-up, Dennis has already slipped behind in the pursuit.

Summer signing Louis Dennis Picture: Joe Pepler

Employed as an unused substitute at Stevenage last weekend, the summer recruit was then handed a starting role in a Pompey XI at Gosport on Tuesday night.

Dennis responded magnificently, with two goals and an assist helping a youthful side claim a 3-0 victory.

For those 1,010 supporters present, it was a first glimpse of the ex-Bromley man as he thrived in the number 10 role behind Dan Smith.

And the 25-year-old believes his 90-minute outing demonstrated what he can offer the Blues.

Dennis said: ‘I wasn’t used off the bench on Saturday, so wanted to get some extra minutes at Gosport. I thought it was important and hopefully I’ve done well in the manager’s eyes.

‘You don’t want to be doing all the running in training and then not getting the match sharpness, so it was a good idea to play.

‘I don’t know how many people are aware of what I can do, so at the moment I have a big point to prove.

‘Hopefully, the other night people saw a few flashes of what I can do – and I need to build on that.

‘I need to get a little bit sharper, fitter and it’s still early in the pre-season, but I thought I did okay at Gosport.

‘My role was to play just behind Smudge (Smith) in the number 10 role, trying to link up the midfield and forwards.

‘There’s definitely more to come from me. It’s still early days, I have a lot to prove, a lot to work on, but am excited to do it.

‘At this club there’s a lot of competition for places, which is always healthy, everyone is knocking on the door to play against Luton.’

Pompey’s next friendly is a trip to Swindon on Saturday.

Dennis will again be included in Jackett’s squad, although now has credit in the bank following his Gosport showing.

He added: ‘For the first goal, the corner came in short, I managed to bring it down and worked a little angle.

‘Although I didn’t really catch the shot, if you don’t shoot you don’t score and on these pitches sometimes you get a little bit lucky.

‘The second was a great through pass from Christian Burgess and luckily I had the composure to finish it off.

‘I am right-footed, but taught myself to be able to come back on to my left and do some damage.’