Have your say

Two of Pompey’s home League One matches have been selected for live television coverage.

Oxford’s visit to Fratton Park has been moved back a day to Sunday, March 25, and will kick-off at 4pm.

Paul Cook’s return to his former club with Wigan remains on Easter Monday (April 2), but will now start at the later time of 5.30pm.

Both fixtures will be screened live on Sky Sports.