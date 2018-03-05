Pompey greats set to join legends

Have your say

Five greats will be inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The next batch of Blues heroes will be saluted at the induction evening at Fratton Park.

Alan Rogers, Mark Hateley, Mick Kennedy and Gemma Hillier have been chosen to join a list of legendary figures, while there is a posthumous award for Alex Wilson.

Rogers made 162 league appearances and scored 15 goals after arriving in 1979, and was a part of two promotion-winning sides.

Hateley arrived from Coventry for £190,000 in 1983 and went on to score 22 goals in 38 games, earning a move to AC Milan for £1m.

Kennedy joined Alan Ball’s side in the summer of 1984 and was a driving force in midfield for Pompey, as they won promotion to the top flight at the third time of asking in 1987. Kennedy made 129 Pompey appearances, scoring four goals.

Hillier is the first woman to be inducated in the hall of fame. She has made a club-record 282 appearances for the Ladies, scoring 92 goals.

Wilson made 353 Blues appearances and scored four times between 1949 and 1967.