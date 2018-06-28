Pompey guaranteed windfall after Adam Webster completes move from Ipswich to Bristol City

Have your say

Pompey are guaranteed a windfall from Adam Webster's sale to Bristol City.

The former Blues defender completed his switch to the Robins from Ipswich today, reportedly for an initial fee of £3.5m.

And it means Pompey will receive 20 per cent of the profit from the transfer.

Webster moved to the Tractor Boys from Fratton Park in June 2016 for £750,000.

In his Portman Road contract there was a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted.

As a result, it means Webster's departure from Ipswich to Bristol City will earn the Blues £550,000 from the £2.75m profit Paul Hurst's side will net.

Adam Webster. Picture: Joe Pepler

Webster will link-up with former Pompey midfielder Marlon Pack at Ashton Gate.