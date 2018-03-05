Pompey Hall of Fame: Alan Rogers to be inducted

Alan Rogers is to be inducted into Pompey’s Hall of Fame on Friday night.

We are taking a daily look at each of the five players scheduled to be recognised at the Fratton Park ceremony.

When Frank Burrows took over as Pompey boss in May 1979, he set about revamping the squad, bringing in John McLaughlin, Steve Aizlewood, Archie Styles, Terry Brisley and Joe Laidlaw.

There was also Alan Rogers – a left-winger with Plymouth.

He scored on his Pompey debut, a League Cup game against Swindon, and went on to net nine times in 42 league appearances that season.

However, a bout of flu kept him out of the final fixture at Northampton Town, which Pompey won 2-0 to ensure promotion to Division Three.

That summer, Rogers was told he was no longer part of Burrows’ long-term plans and made available for transfer, yet would miss only one match during the 1980-81 campaign.

He was out of the side when Bobby Campbell arrived as boss in March 1982 – but soon recalled him.

The 1982-83 campaign would yield the Division Three title, with Rogers the main supply line for Billy Rafferty and Alan Biley.

The 1983-84 season would be the winger’s last at Fratton Park and his final match arrived against Southampton in an FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Shortly afterwards, Southend United, managed by Bobby Moore, paid Pompey £20,000 to take him to Roots Hall, where he played for three seasons.

He also spent one year at Cardiff City, before playing non-league with Falmouth Town and Saltash United.

After retiring from football, Rogers and wife Lorraine managed the Swinton Hotel in his native Plymouth, which became a popular haunt for Pompey fans while visiting that part of the world. He retired from the hotel game in 2015.

During four-and-a-half seasons at Pompey, Rogers made 190 appearances and scored 17 goals.

To this day, he is still one of the most exciting Fratton Park wingers and no-one from his era will ever forget that famous step-over.