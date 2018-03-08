Pompey Hall of Fame: Alex Wilson

Have your say

ALEX WILSON will tonight be inducted into Pompey’s Hall of Fame.

Wilson had never even been out of Scotland when, accompanied by his father, he travelled the 650 miles to Portsmouth by train in December 1948 to trial at Fratton Park.

He would end up staying 19 years, amassing 382 appearances and scoring five goals.

As a left-half, he made his Pompey debut at West Bromwich Albion in October 20, 1951, replacing Jimmy Dickinson, who was on England duty.

However, with stiff opposition for the full-back spots, his first-team appearances for the top-flight Blues were restricted until a breakthrough season in 1953-54, when he also made his Scotland debut.

Wilson remained during Pompey’s fall down the divisions, but was part of the Division Three title-winning side in 1961-62 under George Smith.

He was a sound, steady, reliable and unruffled performer who seldom caught the eye for anything spectacular, yet scored one of the most important and dramatic goals in the club’s history. That arrived on April 24, 1965 – the final day of the 1964-65 season,

Pompey travelled to Northampton requiring a point to save themselves from relegation to Division Three, yet found themselves trailing 1-0 after 86 minutes.

However, Wilson stepped up to thump the ball home and earn a precious 1-1 draw.

At the age of 33, his Pompey career came to an end in May 1967.

The defender was granted a joint-testimonial with Johnny Gordon, with games against Arsenal and Stoke.

In retirement, he regularly featured for the Pompey ex-professionals side and passed away in July 2010 aged 76 in his native Scotland.