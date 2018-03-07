Pompey Hall of Fame: Mark Hateley

Have your say

Mark Hateley is to be inducted into Pompey’s Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Here we take a closer look at the striker, who is one of five players set to be recognised at the Fratton Park ceremony.

Hateley began his career at Coventry City, making his debut two days before his 18th birthday on the final day of the 1978-79 season.

The towering striker first came to Pompey’s attention while representing England under-21s against Greece at Fratton Park in March 1983 – and two months later he joined the club.

Following an arbitrated fee of £190,000, Hateley made his debut on the opening day of the 1983-84 season in a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Blues ended the Division Two campaign in 16th – but the ex-Coventry man netted 25 times.

That haul included two hat-tricks within five days during November 1983, in victories over Cambridge United and then Grimsby.

His struck up an immediate rapport with Alan Biley, who also registered 18 goals that campaign.

Hateley was rewarded with The News/Sports Mail player of the season – even better, he earned four England caps.

In the process, he became the first Pompey player to represent England at full international level since Jimmy Dickinson in 1956.

Inevitably, Hateley was linked with top clubs and it came as no surprise when a bid approaching £1m was received from AC Milan.

He spent three years with the Italian giants before moving to Monaco in June 1987, working with Arsene Wenger.

In June 1990, Hateley joined Glasgow Rangers, earning league and cup medals, before seeing out his career with QPR, Leeds and Hull.

During a distinguished career, the Pompey favourite claimed 10 England under-21 caps, scoring eight times, in addition to 32 England caps, netting nine goals.

No-one will forget his header for England against Brazil in the Maracana in 1984.

Hateley also won titles and cups in both France and Scotland and was named Scottish player of the year in 1994.

His time at Fratton Park was brief, yet outstanding, and fans still remember those performances with a smile, many considering him among the finest strikers they have ever witnessed for the club.