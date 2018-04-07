Pompey hand defender recall at Rochdale

Have your say

Dion Donohue has earned an instant recall to Pompey's side at Rochdale.

The left-back missed the impressive Bank Holiday Monday victory over Wigan to attend the birth of his son, Mason.

However, he is now back available - and replaces Brandon Haunstrup in the Blues' side at Spotland.

Donohue represents the only change to the team which beat the Latics 2-1 to maintain play-off interest.

Elsewhere, Kenny Jackett elected not to name Conor Chaplin in his match-day 18.

Instead Haunstrup took the striker's place on the substitutes' bench.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Walkes, Lowe, Evans, Close, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs Not Used: Bass, Burgess, O'Keefe, Hawkins, Kennedy, Ronan, Haunstrup.