Pompey handed injury boosts

POMPEY’s injury concerns aren’t as bad as first feared.

Kal Naismith and Oli Hawkins have handed the Blues a boost with positive news over their issues picked up against Plymouth.

Naismith limped off with a knee problem, while Hawkins picked up a hamstring complaint in the 1-0 win.

Hawkins’ scan has revealed a grade-one tear, with Naismith picking up heavy swelling and bruising to his knee after colliding with keeper Remi Matthews.

Brett Pitman (hamstring) and Dion Donohue (lower back) are both recovering well from their issues.

Pompey will not risk any of the quartet this weekend, but are expected to be back in contention for the trip to Charlton.

Blues physio, Bobby Bacic, said: ‘Kal had a heavy collision with the Plymouth keeper.

‘His knee was swollen but the bruising is coming down each day and we’re confident there’s no internal damage.

‘He hasn’t got much movement with it, so we’ll test it each day until he’s comfortable.

‘Oli has a grade-one tear, a small tear of his hamstring.

‘But when you have a small tear it can turn into a bigger one, so we have to be careful.’

With Pompey also without Milan Lalkovic (Achilles), Jack Whatmough (knee) and injured loan pair Damien McCrory and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (both knee), they are short of bodies to face the Cobblers.

Jackett indicated he will promote a player from Pompey’s academy for the Checkatrade Trophy game.

The manager said: ‘We have 17 this weekend, so it’s an opportunity for someone. There’s a few options.

‘There’s a few on my mind, but it will probably be positional. For a youth-team player it will be excellent – a very good experience.’

– JORDAN CROSS