Pompey have potential to make season memorable

Have your say

Lee Brown has called on Pompey to seize the opportunity of making this season a great one.

The Blues new boy be lieves the chance is there to make his maiden campaign at Fratton Park one to remember.

Lee Brown wants Pompey to realise their potential and go up.

That view co mes after assessing the terrain following his summer arrival from Bristol Rovers.

Brown is one of six new faces recruited by Kenny Jackett this summer, as the squad aim to build on their eighth-placed finish last term in the third tier .

The 27-year-old likes what he's seen from the players around him in pre-season.

Brown is convinced Pompey possess the ability to deliver promotion.

But now it's all about Jackett's men realising that potential.

Brown said: 'There's some great players here and you can see that.

'The boys finished eighth last year and the boys the manager has brought in like Tom Naylor, Ronan (Curtis) and the rest of the lads you can see the quality they bring.

'We've got a chance, we've got a chance.

‘We can gain promotion with the quality of players we have.

'With the manager's reputation and the way he works we know we’ve got a chance.

'That's what it is - a chance, but the proof is in the pudding.

'It is a chance, but that's all it is at the minute.

'Until we start putting it together and pulling it together it's a chance and nothing but that.

'We've got to work hard first and foremost and the quality will come second.'

Brown has been part of a promising pre-season in which Pompey have won five of their eight warm-up games.

On top of that they grabbed draws in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Brighton and Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht at Fratton Park.

But Brown knows those results mean nothing once the league action gets u nderway.

And the experienced pro has enough pre-seasons under his belt to be fully aware that is the case.

Brown added: 'No way (does pre-season offer an indication of league form).

'I had my first season with Bristol Rovers and we won every game.

'We'd beaten Championship clubs and won the first game live on TV after being 3-0 up at half time. We finished in the bottom half of the table.

'I've had seasons where it's b een a mixture and I've had a season when I've lost the first three games and then won promotion.'

After yesterday's league curtain-raiser against Luton, Pompey face a busy start to the season as them aim to lay down a marker to their rivals.

Brown feels the pressure is a fraction of what it will at the business end of the campaign, though.

The ex-Salisbury man feels 1 0 games is reasonable window to start looking how things are taking shape.

Brown said: 'The start of the season are big games.

'But the pressure is on at the end of the season. That's when you need the results and wins.

'The proof will be in the pudding of the results, but there's no need to panic.

'We'll judge it after 10 games where we are and go from there.'