Pompey have to show they’re no one-man team

Pompey are not a one-man team.

Now Jamal Lowe has challenged his team-mates to step up and show that’s the case over the remainder of the season.

Lowe knows both he and the rest of the Blues squad have to lighten the load on their skipper.

But the 23-year-old pointed to the past two wins with Pitman in the treatment room as evidence they possess multiple dangers to League One opponents.

Pitman has made a huge impression since arriving from Ipswich in the summer and hitting the goal trail.

The 29-year-old is the division’s second-top goalscorer, despite missing five League One fixtures through injury before yesterday’s trip to Charlton.

The hitman has 12 goals to his name this term, but Pompey’s next highest scorers are Lowe and Oli Hawkins with four finishes.

Lowe knows there’s a sizeable gap Kenny Jackett’s men have to start bridging between them and their captain.

That is underlined by all the teams who were above the Blues, before going to The Valley, hitting the back of the net more frequently.

He said: ‘There is a gap.

‘Pits (Pitman) is on 12 then there is me and Oli on four.

‘Chappers has a few and then there are people on two.

‘It’s basically Pits and then us a long way behind.

‘So everyone needs to step up and start chipping in with more goals as well.

‘People will start to think if you stop Pits you’ll stop us. That’s not the case.

‘He hasn’t played for a couple of games and we’ve still managed to get some goals from somewhere.

‘We need to start picking up a few more without him.

‘We’ve got the players to do it. We’ve got a lot of players who can score goals.

‘It’s about getting those players on the scoresheet now.’

Lowe admitted the idea of getting close to Pitman’s goal return this term is going to prove an insurmountable task.

But the man who fired Pompey to promotion after arriving from Hampton & Richmond in January, feels there’s no reason he can’t accelerate the frequency of his finishing.

Lowe set an immediate goal of getting into double figures to help his team’s hopes of making it into the play-offs.

With Pitman returning from injury he knows the goals will again be flowing for his team’s talisman.

He’ll be happy with a regular flow of strikes rather than setting any sights on reeling in his team-mate.

He said: ‘Maybe catching Brett will be a bit of a statement. He’s got 12 already and when he’s fit he’s going to score again.

‘My aim will be to get to double digits way before the end of the season.

‘That’s my short-term aim.

‘It’s hard to say how close I can get to Pits because he’s going at such a rate.

‘I don’t think I can really bring him into the equation.

‘But I’ll be looking to get to double digits as soon as I can.

‘Then we’ll push on from there and people can ask me about my targets moving forward this season.’