Pompey have unearthed a gem in Ronan Curtis

Have your say

Will Rooney looks at the key talking points in the wake of Pompey’s 2-1 success at Blackpool.

CURTIS’ EXPLOSIVE START

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was a lengthy public pursuit that lasted the best part of two months.

But Pompey’s persistence to bring Ronan Curtis to Fratton Park from Derry City already looks to be paying dividends.

Kenny Jackett has unearthed a real gem from the League of Ireland.

The south London-born talent has swiftly made an explosive impact in his new surroundings.

An assist on his debut against Luton was followed up with a match-winning performance at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road.

Curtis displayed his prowess in the final third with two composed finishes either side of half-time.

The 22-year-old was Pompey’s chief attacking outlet.

And he could have returned to the south coast with the match ball but for a goal-bound shot blocked by Ben Heneghan and a stinging effort crashing off the post.

Curtis’ work-rate, too, was relentless and dogged as he harried the Tangerines whenever off the ball.

He’s made an impressive start at Pompey and will no doubt keep improving as he continues to acclimatise to League One football.

MACGILLIVRAY’S DOMINANCE

Craig MacGillivray arrived in the summer and immediately won the No1 keeper’s spot.

Luke McGee would have felt aggrieved to have lost his berth between the sticks after featuring 50 times last term.

But Jackett wanted a stopper whose kicking was more accurate and dominated his area. And that’s exactly what MacGillivray showed against Blackpool.

He made several astute aerial claims from set-pieces, giving the Blues plenty of assertiveness.

Meanwhile, his kicking was impressive, with both of Pompey goals coming from punts up field.

PITMAN UP AGAINST IT

Who could have predicted Brett Pitman would have featured for just 45 minutes of Pompey’s opening two games before the season began?

Last-term’s 25-goal top-scorer finds himself in a strange scenario and out of favour at the Blues.

Pitman was ousted by Oli Hawkins at Bloomfield Road and spent the entire game on the bench.

Based on Hawkins’ display, it’s conceivable he’ll continue to lead the Blues’ attack for the foreseeable future.

He gave Kenny Jackett’s men a physical presence spearheading the forward line and displayed his intelligence to assist Ronan Curtis on two occasions.

Have you read?

Evans: Pompey stronger than last season

Curtis savours opening Pompey goal account

Pompey unveil new third kit