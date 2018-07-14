Pompey hold no fear as they wait on Walkes

POMPEY remain confident over their pursuit of Anton Walkes.

And Kenny Jackett is not concerned a failure to bring in the Spurs talent sooner will be a hindrance to his plans.

Anton Walkes

The Blues boss remains keen on bringing in the player who impressed in 12 games on loan at Fratton Park last season.

Walkes is needed by his parent club at present, with a host of Spurs players having extra time off following their World Cup exploits.

There’s now less than four weeks until the transfer window for permanent signings closes on August 9.

Jackett is aware of that, but knows Walkes is building up his fitness after remaining at the club’s Roko base to complete his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue earlier in the summer.

The manager said: ‘He’s back at Spurs and training.

‘We’ll have to see where that goes as the month progresses.

‘I think for them they want to get their targets and players in.

‘That’s perhaps even to the degree of getting players back from the World Cup and their starting dates.’

Jackett accepted he would ideally want his players in the building to work with ahead of the season.

That’s not been possible in Walkes’ case, though.

‘Of course we’d want them in, but it’s not like we haven’t got a squad to work with or can’t field a team,’ added Jackett.

We have a good basis to go off.

‘We’re not looking for lots of players.

‘He’s in pre-season at Spurs and he’s not doing nothing.’