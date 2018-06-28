Pompey hunger to keep Clarke saluted

Have your say

Pompey’s desire to keep Matt Clarke has been applauded.

And Jamal Lowe has no doubt his Blues team-mate is going to play a central role in his side's promotion bid next term.

Jamal Lowe returned to Pompey training with the rest of his Pompey team-mates yesterday

The club's owners have indicated they have no intention of letting Pompey's prized asset leave Fratton Park this summer.

That's been underlined by chief executive Mark Catlin stating there is no pressure to sell any players.

It's a stance appreciated by Lowe, himself one of the club's most bankable assets.

Clarke is reported to be admired by a number of clubs at Premier League and Championship level.

The likes of Wolves, Hull, Brighton, Leeds, Watford and Reading are said to be keen on the 21-year-old.

There’s still time for Pompey’s resolve to be tested by a substantial offer, but Lowe is encouraged by the stance taken by the hierarchy.

Lowe said: 'Matt Clarke's one of our main players and we want to keep him.

'There's rumours here, there and everywhere about him.

'You can't put it past the big clubs because he's a great player and still so young.

'He's a massive player for us, though, and we want to keep him.

'That fact the owners are so determined to keep him shows how big a player he is.

'If a Premier League club came in for him, you'd think the money they'd offer would be irresistible.

'But we want to keep him and that shows his value and how important he is.'

- JORDAN CROSS