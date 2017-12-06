Pompey in talks over extending Jobsite deal

Pompey are in talks with Jobsite over extending their sponsorship beyond a decade.

The existing three-year deal with the Havant-based company finishes at the culmination of the current campaign.

Jobsite are in talks with Pompey over extending their long-running sponsorship. Picture: Joe Pepler

That represents nine seasons adorning the Blues’ shirt since they were unveiled for the 2009-10 term.

Their first campaign ended in the club’s administration and relegation from the Premier League, yet also an FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Regardless, Jobsite have remained committed to Pompey and signed their last deal in April 2015.

The Blues are eager for the company to continue their sponsorship, increasing one of the longest-running partnerships in the Football League.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘We are going through a process with Jobsite at the moment.

‘Jobsite, I would like to stress, have been loyal to this club over a number of years.

‘They are a local company, a huge amount of their workforce are Pompey fans and they have been absolutely fantastic partners with us. It is a relationship we still cherish.

‘They stuck with this club through the bad times and, as a club, whatever happens moving forward, we will never forget that.

‘When we came out of administration we were on that life support machine – and Jobsite, along with other companies, really did back us during those first few months.’

Catlin previously told The News a new kit supplier could be in place next season instead of Sondico.

That five-year deal ends next summer, with talks being held to secure a potential successor.

Conceivably there may also be a new sponsor on the shirts, although the club are hopeful Jobsite can remain involved.

The Blues’ chief executive is adamant Pompey are now a great draw for sponsors because of the club’s stability and League One status.

And he revealed there is plenty of work continuing behind the scenes to build on the foundations laid by fan ownership before the arrival of Tornante at the helm.

He added: ‘There are a lot of exciting things going on behind the scenes at Fratton Park.

‘We are all working hard towards achieving and I am already looking forward to the close season and the start of next year.

‘Then hopefully a lot of the hard work we’re putting in can come to fruition.’