It was a great day for two of Pompey in the Community’s girls’ football teams on Saturday, March 9 as they both played in their respective finals of the Hampshire FA Youth Cup at Front Lawn Academy in Havant, sponsored by Savvy Accounting Solutions.

The under-12s team, which is coached by Keiran Massey, took on Winchester City Flyers, having beaten three other teams on the road to the final.

The under-13s

The girls put in a fabulous performance, winning 4-1 with goals scored by Amelia Riley, Sophie Semer and Lexi Mann.

The Hampshire FA player of the match was Amelia Hodgkins.

Squad: Chloe Harper, Tilly Faulkner, Amelia Riley, Lexi Mann, Sophie Semer, Amelie Thompson, Saffi Bright, Brooke White, Faye White, Amelia Hodgkins, Caitlin Webb, Stevie Kennedy, Scarlett Lee, Talitha Stanley and Tiegan Fisher.

Following on from the success at 11am the under-13s could have felt under pressure for their game which kicked off at 1pm.

But they put on an impressive performance beating Pace Youth by 8-0.

Goals were netted by Ella Wright (two), Lucy Scutt, Annie Gardner and four from Macey Walters, who was voted the Hampshire FA player of the match and she also got to keep the match ball!

PitC coach Josh Parker was very pleased with his whole squad’s performance. Squad: Sienna Brennan, Millie Cowan, Annie Gardner, Isabella Grovinden, Grace Jarrett, Jess Robinson, Annabel Rutter, Lucy Scutt, Holly Stephan, Calla Swain, Farrah Thompson, Macey Walters, Bella Wilds and Ella Wright.

Pompey in the Community’s girls’ development squads train twice a week at Cowplain and Warblington Schools, while participating in Hampshire Girls Youth League on Saturdays alongside an EFL and Premier League Club Trusts fixture programme.

To find out more information regarding the girls’ programme you can follow their social media channels on Twitter via @pomeyitc and @PITCDevelopment.

If you would like to register your daughter’s interest in receiving our trial information for the 2019/20 season, contact: taylor.monk@pompeyitc.org.uk (current school years three and above).

Next up – The under-14s will also be competing against AFC Bournemouth in their Hampshire Cup Final on Saturday, March 30 at the home of Baffins Milton Rovers, 10.30am kick-off.