Pompey injury latest: Close set for return... Naismith doubtful

Ben Close should be fit to face Bury on Saturday.

But Pompey manager Kenny Jackett will have to wait to see if any of his other injured players will make it back in time for the visit of the Shakers.

Midfielder Close returned to training earlier this week, after missing the past two games with a thigh complaint.

He's in contention for the game against Bury, with Dion Donohue (lower back) and Oli Hawkins (hamstring) also in the frame.

They remain behind Close in the comeback trail, however, as is Kal Naismith (knee).

He remains 'doubtful', after picking up his injury in last month's victory over Plymouth.

Jackett said: 'We're improving (injury-wise).

'Close looks the best.

'Close, Donohue, we'll be waiting on Hawkins, we're hopeful for him.

'Naismith looks doubtful, and that's where we are with those injuries.'