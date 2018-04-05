Pompey injury update: Walkes misses training

Have your say

Anton Walkes sat out of Pompey training today.

The Tottenham loanee, 21, missed the session as a precautionary measure but is expected to be available for Saturday's trip to Rochdale.

Meanwhile, Dion Donohue is back in contention for the clash at the Dale.

The Welshman was absent for the Blues' 2-1 win over Wigan on Monday to be with his partner as she gave birth to their son, Mason.

Danny Rose (broken leg), Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (knee) and Stephen Henderson (thigh) are all out for the rest of the season.