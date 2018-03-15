Pompey keen on midfielder

Kenny Jackett admitted he’s keen on Chelsea prospect Ruben Sammut.

The Pompey boss wants to get the midfielder back to the club for a closer look at the Scottish talent.

Chelsea's Ruben Sammut. Picture: PA Images

Sammut impressed while training with the Blues at their Roko base last week.

The 20-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League giants this summer and Jackett would be open to a move for the under-21 international.

Sammut has been with Chelsea since he was an under-eight player and made seven appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy this season for the club’s under-21 side.

Jackett explained he’s not sure what the Londoner’s plans are for the player, but he liked what he saw of him.

The boss said: ‘He may do (return). If we can get a friendly game we may build on it. He is a good player and he is someone at the end of the season we may be interested in.

‘As I’ve said, I can’t really speak for Chelsea or what they’re necessarily going to do. But he had a good week and we were impressed with him when he was here.’

Jackett stressed getting players in on trial with a view to strengthening for next season is an avenue he’s keen to pursue.

There’s been a steady stream of new faces at Pompey’s training ground this term, although none have been signed.

The Blues’ recruitment team are focusing on young players whose deals are coming to a close at the end of the campaign.

Former Newcastle attacker, Olly Long, is another potential option.

The Horndean talent recently trained with Pompey and Jackett believes he could be a player to return.

He added: ‘Oliver Long is another one.

‘It’s a similar situation.

‘We’ll keep an eye on him and he could perhaps play in a development game.

‘There are no triallists this week at the moment.

‘If the weather gets better we might be able to get some games on in the last month or six weeks.

‘If we can get them on we’ll certainly be doing that to get a further look at some triallists.

‘Between training and organising games we’ll definitely be looking to do that, with a view to who we sign in the summer.’

– JORDAN CROSS