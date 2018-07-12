Pompey keeper: I love my adrenaline junkie job

Craig MacGillivray has the buzz, an ‘adrenaline junkie’ revelling in his goalkeeping lifestyle.

Aged 25, the Scot is desperate for the regular first-team football he has long craved in the profession he loves.

Craig MacGillivray started Saturday's game against the Hawks Picture: Colin Farmery

Pompey have provided the prized opportunity, the ex-Shrewsbury man immediately installed as Kenny Jackett’s number one.

The passion MacGillivray possesses for his job is unmistakable, a man whose giddy enthusiasm is refreshingly contagious.

He has a point to prove – and will do so sporting a smile and a spring.

MacGillivray said: ‘I could happily make someone a goalkeeper just by telling them the feelings. It’s very infectious, if you could bottle it up it would be brilliant.

Luke McGee warms up against the Hawks

‘In a match there are big moments, as a goalkeeper you are kind of on your own a little bit, you are your own person, something happens and everyone looks at you.

‘As a midfielder, if you make a mistake, generally you have people around to help out, track back, win the ball for you.

‘As a goalkeeper, if you spill it or miskick it then it’s going into the goal behind you.

‘At the same time there’s a flipside, everyone is watching you, and as soon as that ball goes towards the net there is only one person to step in – and that is the goalkeeper.

‘If he makes an unbelievable save it is the best feeling ever, you feel on top of the world because, ultimately, you are the hero.

‘That epitomises for me the best thing about goalkeepers. There is that huge risk of being a hero and villain, it’s like an adrenaline junkie really.

‘You could be the villain or hero, but when you’re the hero, the feeling is very infectious.’

MacGillivray’s Fratton Park presence has relegated Luke McGee to the bench, at least presently.

The ex-Spurs man made 50 appearances last term but has now been dislodged.

MacGillivray added: ‘The bottom line is we are rivalling each other, we are fighting for that same spot, but at the same time we have a good balance.

‘When it comes to work time we are pushing each other and want to get the better of each other, but off the pitch we have a good relationship.

‘We get on, we have conversations about football, also not about football, and he is a top lad.’