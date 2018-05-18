Pompey keeper: I’m open to non-league spell

ALEX BASS is open to non-league development as he craves first-team experience.

The promising keeper has clinched a 12-month extension to his Fratton Park contract as he continues to impress.

Luke McGee

Kenny Jackett granted the 20-year-old a Football League debut in the Blues’ season finale against Peterborough.

Bass subsequently registered a clean sheet on his third outing since graduating from the club’s academy.

The stopper was loaned to Salisbury for their Evo-Stik League south west 2016-17 campaign, making 46 appearances.

And he is keen for another loan opportunity, irrespective of what level that may be.

Bass said: ‘The Peterborough game has brought me out into the limelight a bit more, whereas before no-one was really thinking about it, to be honest with you.

‘With me only being 20, I just want to go out and play football – it doesn’t really bother me what standard.

‘I was at Salisbury the other season and that was a good experience for me.

‘That was the first time I had been out playing men’s senior football at a good standard.

‘I enjoyed it and would happily go out anywhere, I’m not really fussed where it is, I just want to go out and play games.

‘In my opinion, I think playing games is the only way you are going to learn. You have to learn from making mistakes in games, that is the only way you are going to get better.

‘I wanted to go out and play this season, but obviously ended up being number two in and around the whole campaign, which has been good for me and I have learnt a lot from that.

‘I would happily go out on loan and play some games and see where that takes me.

‘I’m young and only made my league debut earlier this month, so I’m not going to expect to walk straight into a league team.

‘Maybe going into the National League or National League South, a standard like that, is what I need.

‘Perhaps I could have six months there and then move on? We’ll see how it goes and how the season takes me.’

Bass made his Pompey debut in an EFL Cup trip to Coventry in August 2016.

It wouldn’t be until the Checkatrade Trophy visit of Fulham Under-21s at the start of this campaign before his next first-team outing.

However, Luke McGee would take over the remainder of the cup run, restricting Bass to just one appearance this season – until Peterborough.

He added: ‘I am not going to give you a reason why I played in just one cup game this season, I’m not sure.

‘I played the first Checkatrade Trophy and after that was taken out of the team.

‘But it was wonderful to play at Fratton Park on the last day.

‘I’ve played there a few times, such as the FA Youth Cup against Manchester City, but to play in a full house with 18,118, there is nothing like it.’