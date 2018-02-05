Pompey keeper out for up to two months

Have your say

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has been ruled out injured for up to two months.

The Nottingham Forest loanee, who arrived back at Pompey for a second stint on transfer deadline day, limped off with a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Henderson went down in the 85th minute against Darren Ferguson's outfit and was unable to continue.

As a result, Kal Naismith was forced to turn into a makeshift keeper for the remainder of the game as the Blues had used all three substitutions.

Kenny Jackett revealed the Irishman will be sidelined for at least a month.

The Pompey boss said: 'It's quite severe and he won't be back in a matter of weeks.

'It'll be a month or two I would think, so it's not good news.'