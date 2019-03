Have your say

Pompey keeper Petar Durin has joined Bognor on loan.

The 18-year-old has joined the Bostik League premier division following an injury to Dan Lincoln.

He is expected to go straight into the Rocks side for their game against Enfield today.

The Blues signed the Croatia under-18 international last summer from Italian Serie A side Atlanta, signing a two-year deal.

Durin was given international clearance to turn out for the Pompey Academy side in November.