Pompey keeper seals non-league loan

Alex Bass has penned a three-year Pompey deal – and immediately been loaned to Torquay.

The highly-promising youngster had his Blues contract extended by 12 months at the end of last season after the club took up an option.

However, Kenny Jackett has now secured the 20-year-old on a long-term agreement to ensure he remains at Fratton Park.

Bass, who made his Football League debut on the final day of last term against Peterborough, now heads to Torquay on a season-long loan.

For the Academy product, it represents an opportunity for regular first-team football in National League South.

He has made three first-team appearances for Pompey.

Have you read?

What we learn’t from Pompey’s win against the Hawks

Striking hero doesn’t want to see Chaplin go

Midfielder: Injury won’t hamper my progress