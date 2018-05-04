Pompey keeper suffers more selection frustration

KENNY JACKETT is weighing up granting his fringe players an end-of-season outing.

However, an ankle injury is hampering any intention of handing Alex Bass only his second appearance of the campaign.

Pompey reserve keeper Alex Bass

Luke McGee has featured in 50 of Pompey’s 52 matches since arriving from Spurs in the summer.

He was replaced by Stephen Henderson against Doncaster in February, while Bass deputised in a 3-3 Checkatrade Trophy clash with Fulham under-21s.

Plans to loan out Bass during the second half of the season were shelved upon Henderson’s injury, depriving the promising keeper of match action yet again.

And the 20-year-old is facing frustration once more ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Peterborough.

Jackett said: ‘It has been frustrating for Alex, he had an ankle injury in the middle of last week in training.

‘Although he was a substitute on Saturday (at Bury), he wasn’t particularly confident of playing should he be needed. We strapped it up and he was sub.

‘The injury in training is something which just stopped him getting in at the end. We will see how that ankle is and whether a game for him is the right thing.

‘Earlier this year, part of the process was to bring in a keeper to compete with Luke McGee and also for Alex to go out during the second half of the season.

‘With Henderson’s injury so soon after coming in, it just meant Alex couldn’t go out.

‘We didn’t necessarily have the budget to go out and take another keeper and didn’t have the time and recruitment either.

‘It was unfortunate for Alex during that particular time, Henderson’s injury stopped him going out on loan.’

Pompey host Peterborough on the back of three successive defeats and five games without a win.

But Jackett won’t risk the opportunity for victory by a complete team overhaul.

He added: ‘There is a chance to change things but my main priority is being as strong as we can and trying to play well.

‘With making big changes and putting in lots of young players, sometimes they need two or three games to settle in – and my focus is to do well in this particular match.

‘There are players who have looked a little bit out on their feet and lacking energy, maybe they do need a rest this weekend.

‘But it’s about the balance of the two and picking a side we feel can win tomorrow.’

– NEIL ALLEN