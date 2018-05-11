Pompey Ladies saluted after capturing 10th Hampshire Cup

Have your say

Jay Sadler heaped praise on his Pompey Ladies troops after they clinched the Hampshire Cup in style.

The Blues thrashed Southampton Women 5-0 at Alton’s Anstey Park last night, scooping the silverware for a 10th time.

Shannon Albuery was Pompey’s hat-trick hero, while Daisy McLachlan and Rachel Panting were also on target.

Sadler’s outfit dominated the clash and he lauded his side’s performance.

The boss said: ‘We were superb, thoroughly dominant and (it was) thoroughly deserved.

‘The whole team performance was brilliant. We got the ball down, especially in the second half, and played some great football at times.

‘The patterns were brilliant, we found pockets of space in front and the runs in behind were superb.

‘We really nullified any attacking threat they had.

‘In the first half, we got a couple of good goals but were forced to play too much at times.

‘We weren’t switched on or as quick as we can be in transition. We spoke about that at half-time and in the second half we put it onto the pitch.

‘The girls should be really proud. It was a great performance, a great win.

‘I’m over the moon and now we can look forward to the game on Sunday at Fratton Park.’

Pompey took the lead in the 26th minute when Albuery reacted first to Sammy Quayle’s blocked shot.

McLachlan doubled the Blues’ advantage six minutes later from the penalty spot after Panting had been brought down inside the box.

Albuery virtually wrapped up the game for Sadler’s side on the stroke of half-time when she drilled home Panting’s cutback.

Albuery capped off her hat-trick two minutes after the break before Panting netted a fifth on 54 minutes.