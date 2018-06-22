Pompey Ladies strike deal to come under parent club

Pompey and Pompey Ladies have struck a deal for the women's side to come under the parent club.

Jay Sadler's troops have flourished in recent years under the chairmanship of Mick Williams, who is stepping down because of family commitments.

In 2015, the club were champions of the Women’s Premier League southern division and last season they retained the Hampshire Cup.

Following his resignation, Williams will be replaced as by Pompey Supporters’ Trust board member and president Eric Coleborn.

Williams, a previous Pompey president, is delighted the ladies side is coming under their parent outfit.

He said: 'It has been a privilege to have been able to take the helm at Pompey Ladies for the past few years.

'I am absolutely delighted that the club have brought the Ladies even closer into the Pompey family. Our previous Chairman, the fantastic Dave Coyle, who passed away in 2016, would have loved to see this news.

'I want to thank Michael Eisner, his family and everyone at the club for all their help over the past few months.

'I also thank my long-suffering wife Ann and all the wonderful volunteers who have helped the ladies over the years.'

Coleborn added: 'It is a great honour to be taking over as chairman of this fantastic club.

'I look forward to working with everybody involved to continue to improve things both on and off the pitch.'

Meanwhile, Pompey Ladies will play their matches at Baffin Milton Rovers' Kendall Stadium next season.

Trials for the forthcoming season will be held at Park Community School, from 7.30pm-9.30pm on Wednesday, June 27.