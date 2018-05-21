Pompey left-back loanees handed new deals

Former Pompey pair Sylvain Deslandes and Damien McCrory have earned new contracts.

The one-time Fratton Park loanees have been handed fresh deals at their parent clubs since their respective seasons finished.

Wolves have taken up an option on Deslandes, who featured just twice in a Pompey stay during the second half of the campaign.

Previously out of contract this summer, it now keeps the left-back at Molineux for an additional 12 months, also enabling them to cash in on a possible sale.

As for McCrory, he has recovered from the injury which prematurely ended his Fratton loan spell after just three matches.

The 28-year-old subsequently played eight times for the Brewers upon his injury comeback, yet couldn't prevent their relegation to League One.

He has now been offered fresh terms to keep him at the Pirelli Stadium, the club he has served since June 2012.