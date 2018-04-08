Pompey loan watch: Kabamba heads home winner for Shots

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba came off the bench to score a late winner for Aldershot yesterday.

The Pompey loanee netted an 89th-minute header to deliver the Shots a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Kabamba, who is on loan at the Recreation Ground until the end of the season, was making his first appearance in four games for Gary Waddock's side.

The 25-year-old replaced Jim Kellerman on 74 minutes.

With the match goalless and a draw looking likely, Kabamba threw himself at Callum Reynolds' cross and his diving header beat visiting keeper Carl Pentney.

The win moved Aldershot up to third in the National League table with four games remaining.

Kabamba has bagged two goals in eight appearances for the Shots during his loan spell.

The former Hampton & Richmond striker spent the first half of the campaign at Colchester United in League Two.