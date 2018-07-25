Pompey loanee a doubt for curtain-raiser after injury blow

Alex Bass is a doubt for Torquay United’s National League South curtain-raiser.

The Pompey loanee has picked up a groin injury during pre-season at the Gulls.

Bass, 20, returned to his parent club for a scan – which revealed he has a slight tear.

Torquay boss Gary Owens allayed fears the Blues academy product will be out for a significant period of time.

But Bass could miss his side’s opening league game of the campaign at Chelmsford City on Saturday, August 4.

Owens told devonlive.com: ‘Alex has had a scan back at Portsmouth and it has shown up a little tear.

‘It's not a bad injury but he's touch and go for the start of the season.

‘If he misses the first week, that could mean he misses three games.’