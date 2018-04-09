Pompey loanee: Pressure is off after match-winner

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba toasted his match-winner for Aldershot Town and revealed: It’s taken the pressure off me.

The Pompey loanee netted an 89th-minute header to deliver the Shots a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead on Saturday.

Kabamba, making his first appearances in four matches, replaced Jim Kellerman on 74 minutes.

With the game heading for a goalless draw, the former Hampton & Richmond striker met Callum Reynolds’ cross and steered his diving header beyond visiting keeper Carl Pentney in the dying stages.

Kabamba spoke of his delight after scoring the goal that moved Aldershot up to third in the National League.

He told the Shots’ website: ‘Coming on and scoring a goal, I’m buzzing for it and the three points.

‘The cross was coming over and it looked quite high but as I was running it dipped quite low.

‘I had to adjust and got a good connection on it.

‘I only knew it went in after I got up and the feeling was good.

‘It was a little bit emotional and pressure came off my shoulders by coming off the bench and scoring.’

Kabamba has endured a frustrating season overall.

He spent the first half of the campaign at Colchester United in League Two.

However, the marksman failed to score in 10 appearances for the U’s and his deal came to a close early.

Kabamba then moved to Aldershot in January but has been a bit-part player, scoring two goals in 10 appearances.

The marksman told of his disappointment of not being able to nail down a spot in Waddock’s side but is working hard to gain regular minutes.

‘As a player you always want to be playing,’ Kabamba added.

‘Frustration is only normal and you’ve got to make sure you’re training well and waiting for your chance.

‘On Saturday I came on and took my chance.

‘If you’re playing, you have to make sure you’re doing well.

‘If you’re not, you have to wait for your chance and train hard. It’s a team game at the end of the day and you just want to get three points.’