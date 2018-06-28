Pompey make double coach appointment

Have your say

Pompey have appointed Jake Wigley as the club’s new first-team coach.



And former Blues skipper Paul Robinson will also combine his playing duties at the Hawks with a role in the Blues' backroom team.

Paul Robinson, left, Kenny Jackett, centre, and Jake Wigley. Picture: Simon Hill/ Portsmouth FC

Wigley, the son of ex-Pompey winger Steve, has spent the past four years coaching at Nottingham Forest.

He recently worked with the under-18s side at the City Ground, while he also had a stint helping with first-team duties under Stuart Pearce and Dougie Freedman between 2014-2016.

Wigley was previously at Bolton Wanderers as a youth development coach and is a sports coaching science graduate from the University of Chichester.

He holds both the UEFA A Licence and Advanced Youth Award.

Wigley succeeds former first-team coach Robbie Blake - whose contract was not renewed this summer by boss Kenny Jackett.

The former Premier League striker has subsequently linked up with Bognor.

Meanwhile, Robinson returns to the club he spent the 2014-15 campaign with.

The centre-back joined Lee Bradbury's Hawks earlier this month after being released by AFC Wimbledon.

However, because the Westleigh Park outfit are remaining semi-professional ahead of their maiden National League campaign, it's allowed Robinson to take up a backroom role at Fratton Park.